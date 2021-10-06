Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,210 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $54.02. 1,761,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,019,199. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a market cap of $227.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.