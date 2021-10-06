CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Shares Up 1.5%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s stock price shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 6,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.36.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

