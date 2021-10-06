Citigroup Inc. Acquires 15,290 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1,005.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.50.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $67.28 on Wednesday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $82.40. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.04%.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.