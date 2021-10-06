Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 1,613.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of BellRing Brands worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BellRing Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale acquired 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $299,730.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal bought 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,686.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $30.97 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.50 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

