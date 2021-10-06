Citigroup Inc. Buys 11,148 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1,242.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Shares of IPAY stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $50.16 and a 52-week high of $73.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.00.

