Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,847 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sonos by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Sonos by 2,051.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,459,000 after buying an additional 418,858 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Sonos by 21.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 28,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,171,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,324.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total transaction of $2,167,173.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,471. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sonos in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of SONO opened at $31.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. Sonos, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $378.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.