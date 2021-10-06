Citigroup Inc. Cuts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,239 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 70.5% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 138.4% during the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 595.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 312.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.66. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

