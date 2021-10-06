Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,618 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Westamerica Bancorporation worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

WABC stock opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.71. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $51.31 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The company had revenue of $54.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Several analysts have weighed in on WABC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC).

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.