Citigroup Inc. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 135.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,174 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of HNI worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HNI by 64.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 16,098 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HNI by 121.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 314,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after purchasing an additional 172,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of HNI by 154.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HNI opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $46.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.85.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $510.46 million for the quarter. HNI had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 15.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%.

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

