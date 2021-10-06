Citigroup Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Agile Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGGRU) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,023 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agile Growth were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agile Growth by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGGRU opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Agile Growth Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

