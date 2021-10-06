Citigroup Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 59,228 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Oceaneering International worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OII. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 62,274 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 40.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 412,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 198.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 160,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 106,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

NYSE OII opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 3.54. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.35 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.