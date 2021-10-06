Citigroup Inc. Has $1.59 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 85.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

