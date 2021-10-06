Citigroup Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 317.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 854.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

VSTO opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.39. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.89 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

