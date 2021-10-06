Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.82.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $175.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.80 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.67% and a negative net margin of 22.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

