Citigroup Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $65.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 127.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.85 million. As a group, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $25,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 524,831 shares of company stock worth $32,995,612 over the last three months. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.