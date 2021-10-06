Citigroup Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,804 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,473 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.12% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 355.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 856.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,885 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7,418.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,511 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 15.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.95 per share, for a total transaction of $34,009.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

