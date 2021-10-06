Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares US Financials ETF worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares US Financials ETF by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $258,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 284,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYF opened at $84.56 on Wednesday. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $54.42 and a 12 month high of $85.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

