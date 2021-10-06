Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) by 80.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,427 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Stewart Information Services worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STC stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $40.95 and a 52-week high of $65.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $1.31. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $818.81 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment comprises of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

