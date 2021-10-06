Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,185 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Stratasys worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 7.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,166,000 after purchasing an additional 317,056 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 246.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $22.46. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $56.95.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.