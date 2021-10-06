Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,741 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 491,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,898,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $151.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.32.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.92. The business had revenue of $511.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.04 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 17.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

PIPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $138.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.00.

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total transaction of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total value of $1,383,049.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,348 shares of company stock worth $4,792,144. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

