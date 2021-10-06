Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stake in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,272 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Cerevel Therapeutics worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,774,000 after purchasing an additional 998,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 3,739.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 830,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 809,151 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,395,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after acquiring an additional 386,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 226,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 44,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,145,585.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics stock opened at $30.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.18. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.02 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CERE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.