Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 44.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Blink Charging worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 215,232 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 499,370.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 339,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 339,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 93,528 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Blink Charging by 228.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,284,000. Institutional investors own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLNK opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Blink Charging Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

