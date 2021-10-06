Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of iShares Global Telecom ETF worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF stock opened at $84.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a 12 month low of $65.94 and a 12 month high of $91.21.

