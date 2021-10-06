Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Synaptics by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 52,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,163,000 after acquiring an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $253,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $177.50 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $174.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total transaction of $141,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,546.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

