Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,110 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,110 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Camtek worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $702,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $361,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Camtek by 4.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Camtek in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,374,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 1.7% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 28,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $39.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.83. Camtek Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.01.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Camtek had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

