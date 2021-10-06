Citigroup Inc. Purchases 16,521 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 127.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,186,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,145,000 after acquiring an additional 29,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,761,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,991,000 after buying an additional 346,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after buying an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 31,007 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 289,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $41.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $829.46 million, a P/E ratio of 66.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.60. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.10 and a twelve month high of $64.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.64.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $51.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.77 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,174.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

