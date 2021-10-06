Citigroup Inc. Purchases 363,565 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) by 2,501.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.21% of Verastem worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VSTM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Verastem during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Verastem by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Verastem by 63.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verastem by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verastem alerts:

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 35.48% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. Analysts predict that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSTM. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.