Citigroup Inc. Purchases 37,756 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 41.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,756 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of RPT Realty worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in RPT Realty by 17.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPT opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 23.21%. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

