Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock opened at $64.98 on Wednesday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.25.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

