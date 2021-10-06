Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,657 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KW. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 284.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of NYSE KW opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KW. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.