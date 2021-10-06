Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 46.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WWD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,221,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 63.6% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,427,000 after acquiring an additional 286,075 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Woodward by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 648,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,238,000 after buying an additional 54,897 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Woodward by 11.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after buying an additional 62,668 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 576,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,560,000 after purchasing an additional 56,955 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Woodward alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $116.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.91. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

In related news, Director David P. Hess purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.77 per share, with a total value of $500,588.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.