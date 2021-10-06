Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,335 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CVR Energy worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

Shares of NYSE:CVI opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.57. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

