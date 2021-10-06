Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,250 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.44.

Shares of THO stock opened at $123.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.64 and a twelve month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.