Citigroup Inc. Sells 16,385 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 34.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,385 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 30,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total value of $40,169.61. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $391,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,741 shares of company stock worth $2,862,700. 25.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Shares of SKX opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.06 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

