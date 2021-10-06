Citigroup Inc. Sells 19,575 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 53.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $86,173,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Ingredion by 738.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 374,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,645,000 after buying an additional 329,560 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 666,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,944,000 after buying an additional 217,125 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at $16,713,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingredion by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR stock opened at $93.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.