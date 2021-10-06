Citigroup Inc. Sells 21,605 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,605 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TPI Composites worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 25.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,728,000 after buying an additional 575,449 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 8.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,789,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,994,000 after buying an additional 131,890 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 22.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,424,000 after buying an additional 215,940 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $45,189,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 679,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,878,000 after purchasing an additional 265,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPIC opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.87 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.54. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.79 million. TPI Composites had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.44.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

