Citigroup Inc. Sells 72,713 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,713 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Community Health Systems worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 8.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.26. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

