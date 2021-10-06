Citigroup Inc. Sells 78,363 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,363 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40,877.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 81,755 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,983 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,515,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $953,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $21.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.