Citigroup Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 42,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of iShares MSCI France ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWQ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000.

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.83. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $26.29 and a 52-week high of $39.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

