City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.38. City Office REIT reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow City Office REIT.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,860,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,987 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,412,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 115,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 12.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after buying an additional 132,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in City Office REIT by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,974,000 after buying an additional 38,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,612. City Office REIT has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

