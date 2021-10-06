Civitas Price Reaches $0.0110 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Civitas has a market cap of $91,088.25 and approximately $17.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civitas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Civitas has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00024133 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001177 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000109 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,281,625 coins. Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Civitas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

