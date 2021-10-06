Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH) Sets New 52-Week Low at $86.00

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 86 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.10 ($1.12), with a volume of 715755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.90 ($1.15).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSH. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing from GBX 118 ($1.54) to GBX 123 ($1.61) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Civitas Social Housing in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 105.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.23. The company has a market capitalization of £534.00 million and a P/E ratio of 15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Civitas Social Housing’s previous dividend of $1.35. Civitas Social Housing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.93%.

About Civitas Social Housing (LON:CSH)

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.