Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Clariant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.40 price objective on the stock.

Get Clariant alerts:

Shares of CLZNY stock remained flat at $$18.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. Clariant has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.19.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.