Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 205.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CRXT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,891. Clarus Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $31.24.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

