Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

CLF stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

