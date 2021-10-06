CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,670,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,405,332 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.00% of CNO Financial Group worth $181,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 441,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,722,000 after buying an additional 74,281 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 103,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 10,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE CNO traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.81. 13,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,786. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.47.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 11.19%. Equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.