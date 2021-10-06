Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 481,100 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 588,500 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CDAK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $15.48. 18,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,668. The firm has a market cap of $345.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.27. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sriram Sathyanarayanan sold 1,300 shares of Codiak BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $27,963.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,900 shares of company stock worth $82,134 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Codiak BioSciences during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Oracle Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 24.4% during the second quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 133,340 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Codiak BioSciences by 128.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 114.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 19,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Codiak BioSciences by 182.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after buying an additional 152,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Codiak BioSciences Company Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

