Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the August 31st total of 110,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 268,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE FOF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.71. 38,867 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,342. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $15.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.19.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.