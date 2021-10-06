Coinsbit Token (CNB) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 6th. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $236,025.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00047522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.62 or 0.00232271 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00101927 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. Its launch date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

