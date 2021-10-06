Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $74.05

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $74.05 and last traded at $74.10, with a volume of 2653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.69.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.